Chandigarh AAP leader booked; party trashes charges

THE Chandigarh Police on Thursday booked an Aam Adami Party (AAP) councillor from Ward Number 15, Ram Chander Yadav, for allegedly assaulting a private contractor, Pardeep Bansal, and his driver on July 2.

The assault, according to the police, took place in a Community Centrr, EWS Colony, Dhanas, where the AAP councillor’s office is located. Police said that the Yadav will soon be summoned for questioning.

As per details, the contractor, Pardeep Bansal, is a resident of Sector 16 in Panchkula. He used to take contracts of development work in Chandigarh. In his complaint to police, Bansal has alleged that the AAP councillor had engaged him for carrying out some furniture work in the Community Centre of his ward. He completed the work, but did not receive his payment.

The complaint adds that when Bansal, and his driver later went to the AAP councillor’s office at the Community Centre for asking for payment, Yadav allegedly misbehaved with them. Bansal further alleges that he and his driver were later attacked by Yadav.

Contacted, AAP councillor Ram Chander Yadav said, “Chandigarh police is working under the pressure of the BJP. I was first attacked by the contractor Pardeep Bansal and his two men. Bansal got injured when he fell from the stairs in the Community Centre. I had lodged a complaint with the police, but no action has been taken so far.”

AAP’s Chandigarh unit president, Prem Kumar Garg, said, “When the councilor had not called the contractor, why did he come to meet him at the Community Centre. The councillor had told the contractor on phone itself that he would be going to Mohali that day. Yet, the contractor insisted on meeting him. The contractor is making fabricated allegations.”

SHO PS Sarangpur, Inspector Rohit Kumar, said, “We have lodged an FIR against Ram Chander Yadav on the basis of the medical opinion of the complainant. Yadav will be summoned for joining the investigation.”

A case was registered under charges of assault, wrongful confinement and common intention against Yadav and unknown people.