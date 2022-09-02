scorecardresearch
Chandigarh AAP councillor: ‘Criminal waste of public money, won’t give consent’

“Despite having wasted several crores of the taxpayer's money on junkets like these for over a decade, you still insist on continuing to indulge in this criminal waste," Jasbir Singh wrote in his letter.

chandigarh mcIn the letter, Jasbir Singh refused to give consent and said that he was shocked that the civic body was trying to get a consent for the tour even after facing severe backlash from the public.

Calling it an “abuse of public money”, Aam Aadmi Party councillor Jasbir Singh has written to the Municipal Commissioner after he was asked for his consent for the proposed study tour to Goa and Mumbai.

In the letter, Jasbir refused to give consent and said that he was shocked that the civic body was trying to get a consent for the tour even after facing severe backlash from the public.

The councillor wrote, “I acknowledge the receipt of your letter requiring my consent for the study tour proposed in September. It baffles me to get this letter from your office despite all the feedback in the press and from the citizens. Any reasonable human being can see that the citizens are outraged by this senseless and criminal spending on study tours without any benefit or improvement seen on the ground. And despite being aware of that fact, this insistence on going to Goa / Mumbai pleasure trip is not only a criminal waste of taxpayer’s money, it is brain-numbingly ridiculous…MC is cruelly wasting public money for personal entertainment of its officials and Councillors.”

“Despite having wasted several crores of the taxpayer’s money on junkets like these for over a decade, you still insist on continuing to indulge in this criminal waste. Your office continues to refuse to share financial information of Municipal Corporation and the outcome of the several trips you have enjoyed in the past, locally and internationally with the citizens…These actions of your office reflect the lack of decency and the basic respect for the voice of the citizens,” he said.

Refusing to give his consent, Jasbir said, “I formally register my protest against blatant abuse of power, abuse of public money, and abuse of people’s trust.”

RWAs condemn tour

The resident welfare associations in a meeting held last week had also condemned the study tour proposed and approved in the House.

Baljinder Singh Bittu Chairman FOSWAC had informed the members of the recent resolution passed by the civic body to study garbage collection by taking “trips to exotic places”.

“Several such tours were already conducted by dozens of officials & Municipal councillors visiting many countries and exotic places in India in the recent past without any tangible results. The garbage collection and processing have worsened, creating mountains at Dadu Majra. The house unanimously condemned the wastage of taxpayers’ money,” a statement issued by the FOSWAC said.

‘Do not approve of tour’: Second innings association

The second innings association, a body of prominent senior citizens of the city had also written to the Administrator, saying that they “do not approve of non-essential Goa tour…”

“In a section of English print media, it has been reported that Commissioner and Chief Engineer of MC had visited the Goa and adjoining plants for management of Solid Waste only recently. To utter surprise the report of the tour has been submitted to administration but not considered at all till the time of this report,” the association had said.

It was added, “Till the report of the visit is considered and implemented, any tour of the same nature and to the same place cannot be undertaken and it will certainly invite comments from the audit department. We hope that a decision to save wastage of public funds will be taken soon.”

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 06:49:27 am
Order banning sale of temple lands under review: Tamil Nadu HR&CE dept

