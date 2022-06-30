Chandigarh AAP, BJP councillors spar over waterlogging and Kirron Kher’s remarks

AAP councillors of the Chandigarh municipal corporation protested against local BJP MP Kirron Kher on Thursday, demanding she apologise for allegedly calling them “dungar” and “jungli” four weeks ago.

Earlier in the morning at the municipal corporation house meeting, the AAP councillors raised the problem of waterlogging and accused the actor-politician of being inaccessible for the public. The situation turned tense when BJP councillors objected to the way their AAP counterparts referred to Kher.

More than two hours of moderate rain in Chandigarh and surrounding areas in the morning exposed the tall claims of the monsoon preparations. Almost all main roads, including Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg, Jan Marg, and even internal roads in many sectors, especially in southern sectors, witnessed heavy waterlogging.

“MP Kirron Kher should take care of Chandigarh. You see the situation of main roads, internal roads and the streets today morning. It appeared that the entire city was flooded. We started with the issue of waterlogging and asked where Kirron Kher is and what is she doing to resolve the issue. BJP councillors told us to not drag Kirron Kher to this issue. Why not? When she had termed us as ‘dungar’ and ‘jungli’, why did these BJP councillors not object? I told them (BJP councillors) to bring their MP to Chandigarh and show her the real condition of the waterlogged streets today,” said Prem Lata, AAP councillor from ward number 23.

Kher allegedly made the remarks while speaking at a press conference held on June 1 to mark the eight years of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi alleged the AAP leaders used the word usko while speaking about Kher at the meeting. “The AAP councillors really do not know what to discuss. They started with waterlogging, choked roads and reached Kirron Kher. They dragged an around-one-month-old issue to today’s house meeting…She is a respected personality. She is the elected representative from Chandigarh in the Lok Sabha.”

Joshi said the issue of Kher’s alleged remarks had already been sorted out a long time back. “Raising slogans against Kirron Kher, accusing her of being inaccessible, was meant to distract the house proceedings from the development agenda,” he said.

According to the weather department, the monsoon is likely to arrive in Chandigarh in the first week of July.