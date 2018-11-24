Chandigarh: AAP, Ajay Chautala faction hint at tie-up

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Ajay Chautala faction in Haryana have hinted the possibility of a poll alliance in

the state.

Recently, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, while speaking to mediapersons in Sonepat, had words of appreciation for Ajay’s elder son and MP Dushyant Chautala while Ajay’s younger son Digvijay Chautala said “AAP has (support) base”.

AAP Haryana unit president Naveen Jaihind told The Indian Express Friday that “we were open to talks with any party to defeat `CBI’ (a term he uses for Congress, BJP and INLD) in Haryana.”

After a bitter feud between Chautalas, Ajay Chautala on November 17 had announced that he had left the INLD.

Jan Nayak Sewa Dal spokesperson Balram Makrauli said, “We will consider any proposal for poll alliance which comes from those who believe in the policies of Chaudhary Devi Lal”. Ajay faction had recently activated Jan Nayak Sewa Dal, which was formed by Ajay Chautala in 2002 as a non-political outfit.

“We will announce our new political party from Jind on December 9. After it, we will consider such proposals. As of now, we have alliance with the people of Haryana only,” said Makrauli.

Days after a formal split in INLD, Ajay’s son Digvijay Chautala had stated that “the like-minded people can

come together”.

“It may be a question of talking to Bahujan Samaj Party or Aam Aadmi Party, which has government in Delhi state and have their base.our efforts would be to give such an alternative to the poor, farmers and youth which has not been witnessed earlier in Haryana yet,” Digvijay had told mediapersons in Jind Tuesday.

At present, the INLD headed by Om Prakash Chautala has an alliance with BSP.