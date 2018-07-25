Chandigarh: Aadil Bedi set to play in ADT event

17-year-old Aadil Bedi, who is part of Indian team for Asian Games, will play in the Louis Philippe Cup in Bengaluru next week. (Kamleshwar Singh) 17-year-old Aadil Bedi, who is part of Indian team for Asian Games, will play in the Louis Philippe Cup in Bengaluru next week. (Kamleshwar Singh)

When 17-year-old Chandigarh golfer Aadil Bedi tees off during the Louis Philippe Cup at the Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru next week, it will only be the third time that the Chandigarh golfer will be playing a professional tournaments. Bedi, who still plays on the amateur circuit, has been given a special invite by the tournament organisers in the Asian Development Tour (ADT) event ahead of the Asian Games. The Chandigarh youngster is a part of the four-member Indian men’s golf team for next month’s Asian Games and the Bedi counts playing in an ADT Tour event as a confidence boosting event.

“Playing in the Louis Philippe Cup in Bengaluru will be a special as I will be playing a Asian Development Tour event for the first time in my career. I have loved playing in the amateur circuit and whatever opportunities I have got to play in the professional circuit, I enjoyed playing in those events. Golfers from countries like Thailand, Japan,. USA, Sweden and Australia will be playing in Bengaluru and it will be a new challenge for me. Most of the players, who play in the PGTI tour, will also be competing and playing along with them will also help my game,” shared Bedi, who is a student of Vivek High School, Sector 38.

Bedi will form the part of the four-member men’s golf team for Asian Games with amateur golfers Kshitij Naved Kaul, Hari Mohan Singh and Dubai-based Rayhan Thomas being the other members of the team. The Indian team had a week-long practice session in Indonesia in May early this year and also spent time seeing the Indonesia Open earlier this month followed by four-day training camp at the Pondok Indah Golf Course in Jakarta, venue of the Asian Games. “Training at the Pondok Indah Golf Course in May under the Indian Golf Union programme helped the team in understanding the conditions and the lay-out of the course. Earlier this month, we spent time in Jakarta watching the Indonesian Open and interacting with Indian golfers like Gaganjeet Bhullar, Khalin Joshi, Udayan Mane apart from 2002 Asian Games gold medallist Shiva Kapur. Their valuable tips helped us in understanding the course lay-out and the challenge ahead. Even though, the conditions will be different next month, the experience of playing at the course will help our game plan,” shared Bedi.

Bedi, who trains under coach Jesse Grewal, has won one title apart from two second-place finishes in the IGU tournaments this season. The youngster, who played in the CG Open in Mumbai in 2016 and finished tied 16th, also played in the 71st Singapore Open Amateur Championships last month. Bedi finished 19th in the individual category apart from claiming the tied-fourth spot with Kshitij Naved Kaul in the team category in Singapore.

“Playing in the IGU tournaments helps me understand conditions at Indian golf courses. The 19th place finish in Singapore boosted my confidence. The conditions were humid and adjusting the game according to the conditions was the key. During the Asian Games, the roughs will be up at the course in Jakarta and finding the fairways will be important for a low score,” said Bedi.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App