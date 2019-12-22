Follow Us:
Chandigarh: A walk to support new citizenship law

The walk was organised by the representatives of various NGOs included Awaaz, Citizen Forum, Guardian Educational and Welfare Society and Kalyan Shakti.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: December 22, 2019 5:03:57 am
During the awareness walk at Sukhna Lake on Saturday. (Express Photo)

Various NGOs Saturday organised an ‘awareness walk’ in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Sukhna Lake on Saturday afternoon.

“People are reacting before reading the newly introduced Act. No Indian citizen will be affected adversely by the CAA. Rumours are being spread for settling political scores. There is a need to generate awareness about the new Act and its provisions,” said Sudhir Singal, a member of NGO Awaaz.

Sunaina Kaushik, a common visitor, who later joined the walk, said, “Government should generate awareness drives about the CCA. Be it TV channels, radio channels, newspapers etc, there should be a detailed narration of this Act.”

