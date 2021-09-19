Chandigarh: A day after SI’s arrest in bribery case, Sector 34 SHO sent to Police Lines on administrative grounds

A DAY after the arrest of woman Sub-Inspector Sarabjit Kaur for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 at Sector 34 Police Station in connection with a POCSO Act case, Sector 34 SHO Inspector Rajeev Kumar was transferred to police lines in Sector 26 on administrative grounds on Saturday. SSP (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal issued his transfer orders.

A senior officer said, “Inspector Rajeev Kumar was sent to police lines-26 for lack of supervision, which is considered to be on administrative grounds.” ASP (south) Shruti Arora confirmed the development. She said the charge of PS 34 has been given to the additional SHO for the time being. Sources said that suspension orders against SI Sarabjit Kaur will be issued shortly.

Sub-Inspector Sarabjit Kaur was caught red-handed accepting Rs 10,000 bribe for not taking legal action against a suspect involved in a POCSO Act case registered at Sector 36 Police Station in February. The SI had been deputed for investigating all the cases related to sexual assaults registered in the jurisdiction of sectors 34 and 36 police stations. She was in her uniform when a team of the CBI personnel from the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested her.

Sources in the CBI said, “A day before the arrest, Sub-Inspector Sarabjit Kaur had called complainant Pawan Kumar for handing over the bribe money to her near Sector 36 police station on September 16. The complainant along with a CBI personnel and an independent witness had reached near PS 36 and then Sub-Inspector Sarabjit Kaur had changed her location and asked him to come near Defense Services Officer’s Institute (DSOI), which is close to PS 36. As Pawan Kumar was nearing DSOI, he called her, and the latter replied that she had got hurt in one of her arms and will call him tomorrow. The next day she was nabbed taking the bribe at the Sector 34 Police Station”

In the FIR, the CBI cleared that during preliminary investigation, no role of any other police personnel had come to light. Meanwhile, the CBI recovered documents related to properties, bank accounts from the houses of Sub-Inspector Kaur from Chandigarh and Patiala.

Sources said that the POCSO case was filed in February after a woman levelled allegations against her husband of torturing and raping her daughter. Kaur was probing the matter.