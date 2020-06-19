Chandigarh: 9 fresh cases at migrant settlement

As per Punjab’s nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, Punjab has crossed 2 lakh tests mark and by Thursday evening 2.14 lakh tests had been conducted in the state. As per Punjab’s nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, Punjab has crossed 2 lakh tests mark and by Thursday evening 2.14 lakh tests had been conducted in the state.

The death toll due to Covid-19 reached 83 in Punjab with five more deaths, as per the official media bulletin on Thursday.

A Health Department official said two women aged 30 and 65 died in Jalandhar district and two men aged 72 and 65 died in Ludhiana district. A 65-year-old woman died in Sangrur.

As per health officials in Amritsar there was another case where a 62-year-old man died. The functionary at Chandigarh, however, said the death was not included because “report of second sample was yet to come”.

Meanwhile, 118 new cases were reported in the state, driving up the total tally of persons testing positive for novel coronavirus to 3615. A spike in new cases in last days has pushed up the number of active cases to 962, even as 2570 patients have recovered across the state.

Amritsar reported maximum cases, 39, including three under-trials brought to the jail and 28 others where source of infection was not known.

Ludhiana reported 21 cases, including 15 contacts of positive persons, and Patiala had 12 cases, including 11 contacts of positive cases. In Ludhiana, 9 new cases, all contacts, were reported from the New Janta Nagar Vehra (common settlement). As of now, 20 out of 23 people living in this migrant settlement have tested positive.

Eight cases each were reported from Sangrur and Barnala, seven from Mohali, six from Tarn Taran, five from Hoshiarpur, four from Gurdaspur, two each from Kapurthala and Fatehgarh Sahib and one each from Ropar, Mansa, Ferozepur and Jalandhar.

Five policemen from Sangrur, a staff nurse from Patiala, an undertial in Tarn Taran district, a health worker from Gurdaspur and a pregnant woman from Ludhiana were among those who tested positive.

2 lakh tests

As per Punjab’s nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, Punjab has crossed 2 lakh tests mark and by Thursday evening 2.14 lakh tests had been conducted in the state. With this, Dr Bhaskar said, testing per million in the state reached 7,133 tests. As on June 17, Punjab had a recovery rate of 73 per cent as compared to 45 per cent in neighbouring Haryana and case fatality rate of 2 per cent as compared to one per cent of Haryana.

City readiness plan

With view to ramp up the efforts to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus in urban slums of five districts where maximum cases have been reported, the Punjab government has chalked out a ‘City Preparedness Plan’.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that more than 54 per cent of Covid-19 cases were reported from Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Mohali and Patiala. He said a sub-committee of District Disaster Management Committee including the Community Medicine Faculty from Medical College, officials from WHO and a prominent NGO would assist the respective city administrations for preparation of epidemic preparedness plans, implementation, monitoring and reporting in consultation with the help of Health Department.

“After getting inputs from these committees, a state level committee would take the decision regarding sample collection, testing and reporting with a view to reduce turnaround time to less than 24 hours from collection of sample to report receipt by patient,” he added.

