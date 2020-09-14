Chandigarh: 85 -90% candidates attend NEET exam

Candidates at a NEET centre in Sector 15, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

Thousands of aspirants Sunday appeared for NEET (UG) exam at 32 centres across Chandigarh.

A total 15,931 students were scheduled to appear for the exam. Sources said that 85 to 90 percent aspirants attended the exam.

Adequate arrangements keeping in view the social distancing were made across all examination centres.

“As per the strategy, only12 students were allowed to sit in one examination room instead of the previous 24 students, during the three-hour long exam. The number of examination centres were increased by almost four times, keeping in view the social distancing norms. In 2019, there were only 10 examination centres in Chandigarh. This time, the number of centres was 32,” said sources.

The candidates from neighboring cities and states also came along with their parents and guardians.

Adequate security arrangements were also made.

Representatives of National Testing Agency (NTA) visited almost all examination centres. The aspirants maintained that the paper was easy.

