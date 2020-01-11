Chandigarh: 80-year-old man assaulted, robbed near a public park

Sources said the victim occasionally played card games in the public park. (Representational Image) Sources said the victim occasionally played card games in the public park. (Representational Image)

An 80-YEAR-OLD senior citizen was assaulted and robbed of Rs 150, one cell phone and an earring near a public park in Sector 56 on Thursday evening.

The victim was identified as Shiv Singh, a resident of EWS Colony, Sector 56.

Police said the incident occurred around 5 pm and he reported the matter to local police around 8.30 pm.

Singh, a daily wager, told the police that he would identify the two robbers if they were produced before him. In his complaint to police, Singh said, “I was returning from a local public park when two men appeared before me and one of them enquired about a residential address. I expressed my inability. The man started hurling abuse at me. Subsequently, the two started kicking and punching me. They robbed my old-fashioned mobile, Rs 150 and my earring. They appeared to be addicts. I pleaded them for forgiveness. They let me go after robbing all my valuables.”

Sources said the victim occasionally played card games in the public park. He was asked to tell the people with whom he had played in the recent past.

A police officer said, “The medical examination of victim Shiv Singh confirmed internal injuries. He went to home and narrated the incident to his family members and neighbours. One of them dialled the police control room.” A case of robbery was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Chandigarh was ranked first among all UTs except Delhi in cases of attack on senior citizens in 2018 by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

