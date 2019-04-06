Chandigarh: 792 FIRs under anti-cow slaughter Act; 13 cases decided, no convictions, police tells court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday said the situation was “quite alarming in Nuh district” of Haryana where state police has registered 792 FIRs under the law against cow slaughter since 2015, but only 13 cases have been decided till date, and all the accused have been acquitted.

The law against cow slaughter, The Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, was enacted in 2015.

DGP Manoj Yadava Friday submitted the data pertaining to the cases in High Court. The HC had summoned the state police chief for an explanation on the failure to apprehend accused despite police presence and secret information. Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu on Friday directed the DGP and Advocate General, Haryana, to study the 13 acquittal cases and apprise it about the reasons behind the prosecution failure.

“Perusal of the affidavit reveals that situation in Nuh…is quite disturbing and almost has gone beyond the control of the state police as the offences are being committed by fully trained hardcore smugglers and that too in a well planned manner…,” the court order read.

In the affidavit, the police said 792 FIRs have been registered in the district between November 19, 2015 till March 31, 2019.

Till date, the court was told, 856 accused are yet to be arrested in 386 cases. A total of 13 cases have been decided by the courts in the district and not even a single person has been convicted, the court was told.

Taking a strong note of the information submitted by DGP Yadava, the single bench in the order said, “It is apparently clear that situation is quite alarming and mere registration of the FIRs for commission of the offences under the 2015 Act, resulting into 100 per cent acquittal by the trial court(s) can only be termed as a police paradise…”

The DGP, in his explanation, said that whenever the police tried to apprehend the accused, the accused attacked them, including with “illegal firearms/ weapons and such incidents are frequent in the district”.