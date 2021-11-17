Chandigarh: 75,000 eligible people yet to get second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

More than 75,000 people in Chandigarh are yet to take their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine even after the prescribed time gap between both doses, informed the Union territory administration on Wednesday.

Chandigarh has an eligible population (above 18) of 8,43,000. Incidentally, 110 per cent of the eligible population has got the first dose, indicating that some residents of other states may have got vaccinated in Chandigarh.

“For the second dose of Covid-19 Vaccination, the target is yet to be achieved and presently around 70 per cent of the eligible population has been covered. More than 75,000 people who have got the first dose and completed the prescribed time gap are yet to get the second dose. Everyone is being contacted on the given mobile number and a drive has begun to administer the second dose to all those who are due to take it. People who got their first dose from Chandigarh and then went to other places may get their second dose from anywhere in India and should not delay it further for their return to Chandigarh,” the administration said.

It was also stated that all the market associations/trade associations/resident welfare associations/vyapar mandal/NGOs and corporates should ensure that all eligible persons in the families of their staff and members are fully vaccinated.

Organisations offer gift hampers

Many NGOs, associations and corporates have encouraged vaccination with various initiatives. Trident Group, Kandhari Beverages, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Chandigarh have offered gift hampers or coupons to people coming forward for vaccination.

It was stated that any of the organisation/association/society who wants to contribute at least 25 gift hampers/coupons of Rs 1,000 each may contact officers Rakesh Popli, director, hospitality or Rajiv Tiwari, director, public relations.

A lucky draw will be held in the first week of December to select at least 200 winners for the gift hampers or coupons worth Rs 1,000 each. The number of winners depends on the sponsor organisations.

Persons who got vaccinated in Chandigarh between November 18 and November 30 will be included in the lucky draw.

“The UT administration has a sufficient number of vaccines and there is no waiting time for getting either the first dose or the second dose,” it was added.