Chandigarh: 71.1% rise in accidental deaths in 2019, shows NCRB data

Chandigarh has reported highest percentage increase (71.1%) in the accidental death cases in 2019 compared to 2018. In 2018, the total accidental deaths were 242, whereas 414 accidental deaths in 2019. Out of the 414 people who died due to accidents, 334 were men and 80 were women, as per the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India-2019 data compiled by the NCRB.

Accidental deaths include 104 deaths in road accidents, 131 deaths due to suicides for various reasons, two deaths due to lighting and 166 sudden deaths. Out of the 131 suicide victims, 20 were students and two of them committed suicide due to pressure for studies. The NCRB figures suggest that the city witnessed less suicides (131) in 2019 than in 2018 (160).

The NCRB categorised accidental deaths into two broad categories, including death due to forces of nature and death due to other causes. The first category included deaths due to thunderstorm, lightening, avalanches, severe cold, tsunami etc, while the other category included deaths due to road accidents, suicides, drowning, building collapsed, roof collapsed, and fire etc, among others.

Though NCRB figures showed that the total road accidents decreased in 2019 as compared to 2018, the overall deaths increased. In 2019, 304 road accidents were reported, whereas 317 road accidents took place in 2018.

The category of sudden deaths, which is different from the deaths in road accidents, include eight deaths in accidental fire due to short circuit and busting of LPG cylinder/stove, 14 deaths due to accidental falls from the height, roof etc, 54 deaths due to heart attacks, five death due to consumption of spurious liquor and 13 deaths due to poisoning and one death due to snakebite.

As many as seven people died due to drug overdose in 2019. Meanwhile, authorities are still not aware of the exact cause behind the death of 42 people. The force of nature ‘lighting’ killed two persons, a man and a woman, in 2019. In the connection with 104 deaths in road accidents, 99 people died due to over-speeding of vehicles and five died due to dangerous driving.

