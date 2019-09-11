Chandigarh: ‘70% road signs, markings missing on 3 stretches’, say NGO

A CITY-BASED road safety NGO, Arrive Safe, claims 70 per cent of road signs, markings are missing on Vikas Marg, Himalayan Marg and Udyan Path, and these signages do not meet the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) standards.

Advertising

The NGO on Tuesday shot a letter to SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand urging him to correct these shortcomings and not allow the intensive challan drives under the new traffic rules, which have increased the fine manifold. A letter was also sent to UT Adviser Manoj Parida, urging him to issue directions to the UT’s and MC’s engineering wings to correct the signages and markings.

Himalayan Marg starts from Mohali and leads to Madhya Marg through Sector 21/22 light point (Aroma light point), Sector 34/35 light point, and Sector 43/44 light point. Vikas Marg starts from Mohali near PCA stadium and passes through Chandigarh’s Sector 42, Sector 40, and Beant Singh Memorial Library, Sector 42. Udyan Path leads through Sector 23/24 dividing road, Sector 15/16, and Sector 11/10.

Harman Sidhu, founder of ArriveSafe, said, “Our volunteers concluded that more than 70 per cent of road signs, markings are missing on these three prominent road stretches. The zebra crossings have faded out, overlapping with cycle tracks. These are not in compliance with IRC35 and IRC67 Codes of Practice mandated by Indian Road Congress, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Most of the road signages and markings are faulty (not as per the IRC standards). Even the most aware citizen finds it difficult to see the zebra crossing during dusk, dawn or in glare of the sun.”

SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand was not available for comment. A DSP-rank traffic police officer said, “We regularly receive suggestions and take prompt action on the feedback. Repairing of zebra crossings, signs, signboards fall within the purview of engineering wing of UT Administration. We will definitely take up this matter with the administration.”