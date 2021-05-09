Chandigarh: 7-year-old traced within 24 hrs after abduction

A woman had informed the police on Thursday that her seven-year-old daughter had been kidnapped from their home by an unidentified person.

A seven-year-old girl, who was abducted by a man, was found by the Mohali police within 24 hours of the incident. The police had constituted a special team to track the girl and the accused, who was identified as Ranjit (21). The accused is a resident of Beriya village at Mahotari in Nepal and was presently residing at Dappar.

SAS Nagar SSP Satinder Singh said, “On receiving information of the abduction of a minor girl, a team under the guidance of SP (Rural) Dr Ravjot Grewal, DSP Derabassi Gurbakshish, and SHO PS Lalru Inspector Sukhbir Singh, along with his police team, was created which efficiently carried out the investigation. The accused was arrested and the girl was rescued.”

A woman had informed the police on Thursday that her seven-year-old daughter had been kidnapped from their home by an unidentified person.

During interrogation the accused revealed that he worked as a labourer in the fields of Dappar, and had kidnapped the girl to take her to Nepal along with him, but he was unable to do so because of the lockdown and was eventually caught by the police.

The minor girl, after complete medical check-up, has been handed over to her parents. “A thorough interrogation of the accused is underway and we are hopeful of more revelations,” said the statement.