Chandigarh: 7 health and wellness centres to be operational in coming weeks

The remaining seven out of the 16 urban health and wellness centres (UHWC) that have been approved under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission are all set to be operational in the coming months in Chandigarh. So far, nine have been made fully functional.

To respond to the medical and health needs of people across the city in Chandigarh, there are as many as 34 health and wellness centres (HWCs), 29 of which are allopathy-based and five Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) based.

Ayushman Bharat is an attempt to move from a selective approach to deliver a comprehensive expanded range of preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care services.

“The need of the hour is to expand health services across the city, periphery areas so that people do not have to rush from far-off areas to main hospitals for treatment and that is why a focus on HCWs, which are easily accessible to the community, along with providing elderly and disabled-friendly access,” said Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services. The nine UHWCs are now functional in Badheri, Kishangarh, Raipur Khurd, Khuda Lahora – Indira Colony, Sector 44, Sector 25, Palsora and Sector 52.

According to Dr Singh, nine new UHWCs will be set up in government school buildings which are now vacant, as the schools have been shifted to new buildings.

“There are big classrooms, with ample light and air, which will be used, and there will be renovations, painting, repair, proper drainage and sanitation, drinking water, and changes as per the need. Recruitment of doctors and other technical staff have been done, and there will be five people per centre,” added Dr Singh.

The UHWCs will be set up in the buildings of government schools at Kishangarh, Palsora, Makhan Majra, Mani Majra, Sarangpur, Raipur Kalan and Hallo Majra.

The expanded range of services at all HWCs

* Care in pregnancy and childbirth

* Neonatal and infant health care services

* Childhood and adolescent health care services

* Family planning, contraceptive services and other reproductive health care services

* Management of common communicable diseases and general out-patient care for simple illnesses and minor ailments

* Screening, prevention, control and management of non-communicable diseases and chronic communicable diseases like TB and leprosy

* Basic oral health care

* Care for common ophthalmic and ENT problems

* Elderly and palliative health care services

* Emergency medical services