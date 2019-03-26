Chandigarh: 67-year-old man seeks FIR against former UT DSP, notice issued by court

A 67-year-old man moved the district court, seeking registration of FIR against retired DSP of Chandigarh Police, alleging that his wife was killed in a road accident after being hit by the car of the retired DSP at Manimajra in October 2018. The court, after hearing the plea, has issued a notice to the accused, Vijay Pal Singh, retired Chandigarh Police DSP, for April 23, 2019.

The application has been filed under Section 156 (3) of CrPC in the Court of Kushal Singla, seeking FIR against Vijay Pal Singh under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC.

Meanwhile, denying the allegations, Vijay Pal Singh said, “On the day of accident, Lakhan Singh was riding his rehri with his wife from the wrong side in heavy flow of traffic. Lakhan’s negligence led to the accident. His wife died two months after the accident due to a heart problem and not due to injuries sustained in the accident. I will see the matter in court.”

As per complainant, Lakhan Singh, a resident of Manmajra, he earned his livelihood by selling toys on rehri rickshaw at the market in Sector 7, Panchkula. Lakhan alleged that on October 23, 2018, at about 5 pm, he was heading to Manimajra from Panchkula on his rehri-rickshaw with his wife, Badami Devi (64). He alleged that when they were crossing the market near Manimajra cremation ground, a car (CH01-BP-3393) being driven by Vijay Pal Singh in a rash and negligent manner, hit his rehri rickshaw from the rear. Due to this, his wife fell down on the road and sustained grievous injuries. The passersby took the injured to the civil hospital in Manimajra, from where the duo were referred to GMCH-32 for further treatment.

The police also registered a Daily Diary Report (DDR) pertaining to the matter on October 23. While Lakhan was discharged from the hospital after treatment, Badami Devi succumbed to injuries at GMCH-32 on December 5.

Advocate Katyayni Dwvedi, counsel for complainant, said after recovering from his injuries, Lakhan approached concerned police station for getting his detailed statement recorded and for registration of FIR against driver. However, neither did the police record Lakhan’s statement, nor did they register an FIR as the driver of the vehicle was a retired police officer under Chandigarh Police.

The application further alleged that SHO Manimajra took no action against the accused, was biased and the investigation carried out by the police was defective. Moreover, the witnesses as shown by the police in their investigation, were not present at the spot and they were implanted by the police with the sole motive of protecting the retired DSP, who was an influential person and had a good reputation in Chandigarh Police, he argued.