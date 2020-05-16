Chandigarh: 67-year-old heart patient, 79-year-old kidney patient among 3 patients discharged

The man was admitted to the ICU and placed on oxygen support on May 1. The man was admitted to the ICU and placed on oxygen support on May 1.

A 67-year-old man from Sector 15, who had tested positive for Covid-19 and had spent more than two weeks in the ICU, and a 79-year-old kidney patient from Sector 38, who also spent some time in the ICU, were discharged from PGI on Friday. With no new cases reported in the UT, and total 40 discharged, the number of active cases have been reduced to 148.

The man was first admitted to the Advanced cardiac centre after symptoms of extreme cardiac discomfort. He was then screened for Covid-19 for which he tested positive. He has been in the ICU throughout his hospitalisation, but has recovered rapidly despite his co-morbidities.

The woman, required regular hemodialysis. Though she had no relevant contact or travel history through which she might have contracted the virus, she had visited GMSH 16 for her hemodialysis two days before she was diagnosed with Covid-19. She was critical for a few days and had a bad prognosis for which she was admitted to the ICU. She has recovered swiftly since then and has finally been discharged.

Apart from this, a nine-year-old girl from sector 30 and a 52-year-old male from Markanda in Haryana were also discharged.

Meanwhile, A 35-year-old man from Bapu Dham Colony who was screened with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) collapsed and died on arrival at the GMSH 16 isolation ward . The man was screened at Sector 17, as he was hoping to go back home to his village in Uttarakhand. The body of the deceased has been sampled for Covid-19. The result is awaited.

