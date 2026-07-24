Centre supplied 99 ventilators to Chandigarh hospital, 64 no longer working

The issue was flagged by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari, who had sought details on ventilators supplied to Chandigarh's Government Medical College and Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 05:31 PM IST
chandigarh government hospital ventilatorsThe Centre had supplied 99 ventilators to Chandigarh’s Government Medical College and Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic, but only 35 are currently functional, raising questions over maintenance lapses. (Representational image)
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More than half of the ventilators supplied to Chandigarh’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, by the Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic are now defunct, with 64 of the 99 machines lying unused.

A reply by the Union Health Ministry in the Lok Sabha on Friday revealed the state of Chandigarh’s critical‑care preparedness. The issue was flagged by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari, who had sought details on the number of ventilators supplied to GMCH-32.

“This apathy is criminal for lack of a better word,” Tewari said.

The Centre had supplied 99 ventilators to GMCH-32 during the COVID-19 pandemic, but only 35 are currently functional, raising questions over maintenance lapses.

Also Read | GMCH-32 to roll out e-hospital system, aims to make patient services paperless and faster

Tewari asked whether the trauma centre at GMCH-32 was facing a shortage of technical personnel, including ventilator technicians. Concerns were also raised over a possible shortage of ventilators and trained staff at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, as well as broader shortages of nursing and paramedical personnel at the two government hospitals. He also sought the reasons for the machines being non-functional.

While the Centre did not explain why the 64 ventilators were non-functional, it said the Chandigarh Health Department had reported that GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 had sufficient nursing and paramedical staff. The government also stated that necessary measures were being taken to ensure timely maintenance and repair of equipment and machines in the hospitals.

“It is a matter of grave concern that out of 99 ventilators, 64 are non-functional. Especially when our office is bombarded with ventilator requests from the families of patients requiring critical care,” Tewari said.

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With government hospitals in the city handling emergency, trauma, and critical‑care cases, the figures show how much of the costly medical infrastructure procured during the pandemic now lies idle.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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