Centre supplied 99 ventilators to Chandigarh hospital, 64 no longer working

The Centre had supplied 99 ventilators to Chandigarh’s Government Medical College and Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic, but only 35 are currently functional, raising questions over maintenance lapses. (Representational image)

More than half of the ventilators supplied to Chandigarh’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, by the Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic are now defunct, with 64 of the 99 machines lying unused.

A reply by the Union Health Ministry in the Lok Sabha on Friday revealed the state of Chandigarh’s critical‑care preparedness. The issue was flagged by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari, who had sought details on the number of ventilators supplied to GMCH-32.

“This apathy is criminal for lack of a better word,” Tewari said.

The Centre had supplied 99 ventilators to GMCH-32 during the COVID-19 pandemic, but only 35 are currently functional, raising questions over maintenance lapses.