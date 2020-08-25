Chandigarh: 64% dip in challans for not wearing masks in August as compared to July

The challan drive against the offence of not wearing face masks was started after the imposition of curfew in view of Covid-19 on March 23. (File)

The Chandigarh police’s challan drive against people not wearing masks has reportedly slowed down, resulting in 64 per cent downfall in challans issued between August 1 and August 19 as compared to the same period in July. As many as 4,374 challans were issued between July 1 and July 19, while 1,578 challans were issued during the same period in August. A total of 6,642 challans were issued throughout July.

The Sector 26 police station, which had issued the highest challans (526) between July 1 and July 19, has challaned merely 52 people in the first 19 days of the ongoing month. As per the official data, Sector 36 police station has issued only four challans in the current month, had challaned 72 people in July. The East sub division of Chandigarh police, comprising PS Mani Majra, PS Mauli Jagran, PS IT Park, PS 26 and PS 19, had challaned 2,315 people in the first 19 days of July for not wearing face masks, while the same sub division issued 751 challans in first 19 days of August.

The central division comprising PS 11, PS 17, PS 3 with Sukhna Lake under its jurisdiction, and PS Sarangpur had issued 1,104 challans in July, while in August, the sub division challaned 539 people. Sources said, on an average 45-50 challans were being issued everyday earlier, but the numbers have reduced since the imposition of lockdown on weekends. The south sub division comprising PS 31, PS 34, PS 36, PS 39 and PS 49 had challaned 955 people during the first 19 days of July. The sub division police personnel challaned 288 people during the same time period in August.

The challan drive against the offence of not wearing face masks was started after the imposition of curfew in view of Covid-19 on March 23. The curfew lasted till May 5. The rigorous drive began from June 23, when all major lockdown restrictions were withdrawn. The people who are not found wearing face mask are challaned Rs 500 fine.

Sources said, “Recently, some of the market associations had strongly opposed the challan drives in the markets, maintaining that such drives hurt their business.” A police officer requesting anonymity said, “We have distributed face masks to our field staff for further distributing these among the needy people, and also among those who wear old and unfit masks. Challan drive is being continued and we are also focusing on awareness.”

Health experts have repeatedly highlighted the urgent need of wearing of face masks to properly cover their mouth and nose.

A total of 8,751 challans have been issued between June 23 and August 23, against persons not wearing face masks. Police has recovered Rs 43.95 lakh fine from the violators till now.

