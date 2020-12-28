Chandigarh: 63 new cases in UT, tally at 19,486

Chandigarh reported 63 new Covid-19 positive cases, detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests, increasing the cases tally to 19,486 cases in the city. There 361 active cases in the UT present, meanwhile at least 315 people have succumbed to Covid-19 here till now. No Covid-related death was reported on Sunday.

Among the new patients, 31 are men and 32 are women. In the last 24 hours, 726 samples were tested for Covid-19, whereas, as many as 1,76,337 have been tested in the UT so far. At least 56 people were deemed recovered and discharged from various facilities in the city.

As per data, 16,474 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive. The active ratio is 1.8 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, two are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 1,48,949 samples were tested. The average growth rate is 0.3 per cent. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.3 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 96.6 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 97 have recovered from the virus.

Passengers from UK

As many as 95 passengers travelling from the UK have been verified in the city, out of the 132 passengers who had travelled from the UK

The remaining 37 people have not been traced due to different reasons. This information has been shared with the Central Surveillance Unit.

Out of total 95 physically verified returnees, 35 arrived in India between December 9 and 23. As many as 18 RT-PCR samples were taken, 17 by Health Department and one by a private laboratory. All results have come back negative and none of the UK returnees under surveillance have reported any Covid related symptoms.