Chandigarh: 60 per cent first-timers fail to crack drivers’ test on new automated tracks

Around 60 per cent of people who apply for driving licenses for four-wheelers are failing to pass the drivers’ test on the sensor-equipped automated test tracks, in their first attempt at the Chandigarh Traffic Park (CTP) in Sector 23.

On an average, 120 license-seekers are taking the daily, of which 60 fail to crack the test in the first attempt.

Advertising

Meanwhile, operators of private driving schools in Chandigarh maintained that since after the adoption of automated test tracks, they have also changed their training pattern, with including special lectures on road signages.

RLA Secretary, Virat, said, “It shows our system is fool-proof. Majority are failing to clear driving test for four-wheelers in the first attempt. But it does not mean that they are not able to clear the tracks. The motive behind this track is to make people expert drivers, which will automatically reduce road accidents. Even I allow people to go through the test after four attempts within six months of learning license.”

Motor Vehicle Inspector, RLA, Gurvinder Singh said, “Since after adopting the Automated Test Track in CTP, we observe that people are failing to clear the test in the first attempt, especially due to three obstacles. These are reverse mode track, gradient mode and passing the four junctions (red light signal). A failed aspirant holding the learning driving license can apply for the test after the gap of one week multiple times before the end of six months’ duration of learning license.”

Deep Singh, owner of Gill Driving School, said, “We are inviting road safety experts including retired traffic policemen for the special lecturers on road signages and rules.”

A staff member deputed at CTP said, “On the gradient track, people fail to apply the handbrake, which is essential on this to stop the car for going back. We allowed a four-wheeler to go back only for six inches. For clearing the reverse track, three minutes time was given to every applicant.”

Advertising

The Automated Test Tracks designed by Central Institute of Road Transport was introduced in Chandigarh in June 2017.