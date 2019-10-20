Chandigarh: 60 cops on poll duty, yet festive season sees spike in challans for traffic violations

There is an increase in the number of challans issued by the UT traffic police during the ongoing festive season compared to the other days of October.

Advertising

According to the UT Traffic police, 5,722 persons were challaned and fine amount to the tune of Rs 12.61 lakh fine were collected between October 9 and October 17. However, 4,418 people were challaned and Rs 8.36 lakh was collected between October 1 and October 8 when there were not hectic traffic duties inside the markets and sectors. The hectic festival duties were started from October 8 on the day of Dusshera festival.

The numbers have increased despite 60 traffic police officers being sent on election duties in the neighboring Haryana. And a major portion of traffic police force was deployed for maintaining the traffic chaos within the markets and sectors.

DSP (Administrative), Traffic, Kewal Krishan, said, “We were also surprised on these figures. How can the number of challans increase when most of the traffic police officers were deployed for regulating the chaos inside the markets and within the sectors. We have found that some of the traffic violations have increased during the festival days, including wrong parking, driving on cycle tracks, drunken driving. Around 60 IRB police personnel, who were attached with traffic police, were withdrawn since October 5 as they were sent to Haryana for election duties.”

Advertising

During the first eight days of October, 35 people were challaned for drunken driving, 64 were challaned for dangerous driving, 70 for jumping red lights. Between October 9 and October 17, 101 motorists were challaned for drunken driving, 107 were challaned for dangerous driving, and 109 for jumping red light.

However, the number of challans issued for violation of zebra crossing has decreased during October 9 and October 17 compared to first eight days of the month.