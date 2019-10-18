Chandigarh: 60 autos challaned in 48 hrs for plying without meters

The UT traffic police have challaned 60 auto-rickshaws for running without fare meters in the last 48 hours in Chandigarh. The challaned autos include those registered in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana. Five Haryana registered autos were also impounded for running in Chandigarh without any valid permit.

SP Manoj Kumar Meena, officiating SSP, traffic, said, “We started challaning the autos for not installing fare meters since yesterday afternoon. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had instructed on October 5 instructed to ensure that all the autos should have fare meters installed within three weeks. Simultaneously, awareness drive is also on for making auto drivers aware of the necessity of fare meters.”

The auto drivers were challaned under Section 177 of New Motor Vehicle (Amended ) Act, 2019. The offence contains a fine of Rs 500, which can be extended to Rs 1,000.

A senior State Transport Authority (STA) officer said, “We are challaning the auto-rickshaws regularly for various offences. We will also start challaning them for not installing the fare meters. In Chandigarh, as per the rules of STA, installation of fare meters in the autos is necessary.”

According to the administration, the notification issued in 2013 says that auto drivers can charge Rs 14 for the first kilometre and Rs 7 each for subsequent kilometres. Between 11 pm and 5 am, passengers would be charged 25 per cent more than the day.