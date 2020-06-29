Chandigarh: 6 held for defying social distancing, 8 hookahs seized

Accused manager Manjit is a resident of Sector 80 in Mohali and the cashier, Arpan Sharma, is a resident of Sector 16 in the UT. (Representational) Accused manager Manjit is a resident of Sector 80 in Mohali and the cashier, Arpan Sharma, is a resident of Sector 16 in the UT. (Representational)

Six people, including a manager and cashier of a Sector 7 restaurant named Sultan, were arrested for defying social distancing Saturday night. The police also seized eight hookahs from a section of the restaurant named Ellusion.

As many as four, out of the six arrested, were customers. Police said, three juveniles were also present at the hookah bar and were handed over to their family. Police said, Ellusion was started four days back at Sultan. Accused manager Manjit is a resident of Sector 80 in Mohali and the cashier, Arpan Sharma, is a resident of Sector 16 in the UT. The customers who have been arrested are Kush, Karan, Raman and Yashpal, all residents of Mohali.

A police officer said, “Accused Manjit Singh and Arpan Sharma were charging Rs 800 from one customer for providing hookah since the lockdown was lifted. On Friday, we sent a decoy customer to the restaurant, who confirmed about the activities, following which the raid was conducted.” The raid was conducted under the supervision of SHO PS 26, Inspector Narinder Patial.

Inspector Narinder Patial said, “The owner was not present at the spot when the raid was conducted. No social distancing was being practiced inside the restaurant. People were sitting closely without covering their faces. An FIR was filed for disobeying government instructions and the negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life. They are bailable offence.”

Rajat Saini, owner of Sultan restaurant, denied the charges. He said, the restaurant is only serving food. A case was registered at PS 26.

9 held for drinking liquor on rooftop

Chandigarh: The owner of a famous eating point, Mama’s Kitchen, in Sector 30 was arrested on Saturday night along with eight others for allowing them to consume liquor on the rooftop of his kitchen.

Police seized the liquor bottles from the spot. The kitchen owner was identified as Ashwani Kumar.

The SHO Inspector Jasbir Singh, said, “It happened during checking to enforce social distancing. Police were on routine patrolling in Sector 30 when the party members observed noise from the rooftop of Mama’s Kitchen. Two cops went upstairs and found people sitting on chairs and consuming alcohol. Liquor bottles were placed before them on the tables. More cops rushed to the spot and they were apprehended. They were eight. We arrested them under the Punjab Police Act, 2007, and disobeying the government instructions for maintaining social distancing. We arrested nine people.” The eight others were identified as Sunil, Jairam, Pardeep, Rajesh, Bhuvan, Hardeep, Ravinder and Manoj Kumar. ENS

