Chandigarh: 6.2 mm rain brings down max temperature

CHANDIGARH RECEIVED the highest rainfall of this season, at 6.2 mm, bringing the maximum temperature to 33.3 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, on Wednesday.

The wind with a speed of 40-50 kmph, along with light rain, reduced the temperature. The weather department says that there will be no significant change in the maximum temperature for the next 48 hours.

The temperature will rise thereafter, by three to four degrees.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.7 degree Celsius on Monday. A weather department official said earlier that rain in Chandigarh between March and May 4 this year has been very low and not traceable.

The rain started around 9:25 am and stopped after a brief period. In the afternoon, the city received denser rain.