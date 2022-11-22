scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Chandigarh to get 5G in January next year

In the inaugural address of a capacity building conference on 5G, the Adviser to the Chandigarh Administrator emphasised that all stakeholders should work in tandem to enable smooth 5G rollout in Chandigarh.

The Secretary IT is planning to develop an internal portal that shall enable efficient and speedy grant of permissions to the Telecom Service Provider (TSP)/ Infrastructure Provider (IP). (Photo: Pixabay)

The 5G service will be introduced in Chandigarh in January next year.

This was stated at a capacity building conference on 5G was organised Monday by the Department of Information Technology (DoIT), Chandigarh Administration, at the Entrepreneur Development Centre (EDC), Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park (RGCTP), Chandigarh.

The conference was inaugurated by Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh, and chaired by Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary-cum-Secretary, IT.

In the inaugural address, the Adviser emphasised that all stakeholders (various departments of Chandigarh Administration, MCC, industry and DoT, GOI) should work in tandem to enable smooth 5G rollout in UT Chandigarh.

The Secretary IT elaborated on the efforts of Department of IT in developing an internal portal that shall enable efficient and speedy grant of permissions to the Telecom Service Provider (TSP)/ Infrastructure Provider (IP).

The workflow of the internal portal was also presented by the SIO-NIC during the conference.

During the conference, attended by over 125 participants, senior DDG, Punjab LSA and DDG, National Broadband Mission, Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, presented overview of the PM Gatishakti and 5G use cases touching across various sectors like health, education apart from the presentation by the representatives of the industry.

“As the advanced 5G infrastructure shall become the nervous system of the Digital Economy and Digital Society, it is imperative to understand, both for the officer/officials and the industry, how 5G would change the scenario. Hence the conference has been organised in collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India,” said Rupesh Kumar, Director IT, Chandigarh.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 09:08:15 am
The Crown puts both Diana, Camilla in sympathetic light

