Chandigarh: 57% less casualties, 49% less road crashes in last ten months as compared to 2019

Road safety experts and traffic police highlighted that one of the prominent reasons behind the decline in fatalities was the phase-wise lockdown, putting a ban on vehicular movement between March and June this year.

A decline of 57 per cent in road accident casualties on Chandigarh roads has been recorded over the last 10 months as compared to the death toll in road crashes for the corresponding period in 2019. At least 51 per cent less road accident injuries were reported in 2020 compared to 2019. Meanwhile, 49 per cent less road crashes were reported in 2020 than 2019, for the corresponding period between January 1 and October 30.

Road safety experts and traffic police highlighted that one of the prominent reasons behind the decline in fatalities was the phase-wise lockdown, putting a ban on vehicular movement between March and June this year.

In 2019, at least 77 people lost their lives and 235 people were left injured in 247 road crashes in Chandigarh. In 2020, 39 people were killed, 117 were injured in 127 road crashes between January 1 and October 30. The road crashes were reported in four traffic divisions including East, Central, South East and South West.

Sources in the traffic police said, “In 2019, at least 24 people of the total 77 fatalities were killed between March and June. During the current year, 16 people out of 39 were killed between March and June.”

A road safety expert, Harman Sidhu said, “Indeed, the lockdown due to Covid-19 had played a crucial role in lowering the loss of human lives and road crashes. But, the efforts of traffic police for providing safe roads to the motorists cannot be ruled out. Installation of more traffic signals, intensive challan drives, improvement in road engineering have cut down the numbers of road accidents in the city.”

The comparative study undertake by the UT Traffic Police’s Road Safety Wing suggests that the period between 6 pm and 12 am is the most vulnerable in view of fatal road crashes. At least 19 people out of 39 killed- lost their lives in 18 fatal road accidents that took place between 6 pm and 12 amover the last ten months.

The 39 road accident fatalities include 33 men and six women. At least 12 of them were pedestrians, six cyclists, three cart-pullers, 16 two-wheeler riders and two four-wheeler riders. The comparative study highlighted that a majority of fatal road crashes were reported in East, South-West and South-East divisions. Least number of road casualties were reported in the Central traffic division, which comprises the area from Sector 1 to Sector 18. The division is not thickly populated.

In 2019, 22 people were killed in the East division, 26 were killed in the South-East division, 17 were killed in the South-West division and 12 people were killed in the Central division. In 2020, 14 people were killed in the East division, 10 were killed in the Central division, nine were killed in the South-West division and six were killed in the South-East division.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.