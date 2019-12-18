Chandigarh: 53 traffic cops slapped show-cause notices for under performance

During a challan drive in Chandigarh. (Express Archives) During a challan drive in Chandigarh. (Express Archives)

AT LEAST 53 traffic police personnel have been slapped show-cause notices for under performance as they challaned less than 100 motor vehicles each in November.

Upset with the notices which were issued on December 5, a few traffic police personnel have sought detailed answers about the criteria employed to judge the performance of a traffic cop. Some of them have referred to their duties on the VIP, VVIP routes throughout the month due to which they failed to challan a total of 100 motor vehicles.

There are 100 challaning officers in the UT traffic police. The 53 traffic cops slapped the notices comprise four sub-inspectors, eight assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) and 41 head constables (HCs).

SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand, who issued the notices, refused to explain the reasons behind issuing the show-cause notices. “It is an internal disciplinary matter. Would not like to comment,” he said.

The notices, accessed by Chandigarh Newsline, read, “The performance of enforcement of traffic rules of the officers has been found to be unsatisfactory and below par. It seems they are not taking proper interest in their duty, which is a grave misconduct and dereliction of duty on their part.”

Sources said one of the traffic policemen even attached a questionnaire of 21 questions, seeking to know the criteria by which the performance of a traffic policeman is judged and why other duties performed by a challaning officer are not considered for judging the performance.

Requesting anonymity, a head constable, who was slapped the notice, said, “My duty is on a 2-km-long road stretch in the south division. There are very less chances for the motorists to commit traffic violations. I had challaned 71 motor vehicles. Apart from it, I am also deputed on the VVIP route in two shifts. But our duties on VVIP routes are not being considered.”

Another traffic policeman said, “When the New Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019, was implemented on September 1, SSP (traffic) himself told us not to focus on traffic challans. Rather, we were told to focus on the implementation of traffic rules. We did that. Violations have come down in Chandigarh. With such notices, we are being compelled to challan the vehicles.”

The highest number of challans issued by a traffic police sub-inspector is 98 challans. The lowest number of challans issued by a head constable is 12 challans. DSP (traffic) Kewal Krishan said, “We are very fair in dealing with our subordinates. It is a disciplined force. There should be accountability on part of every policeman. A challaning officer can challan four vehicles in one day easily.”

What the notices say

As many as 53 policemen were given a time period of 12 days to submit their replies.

