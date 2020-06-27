Chandigarh: 50-year-old Air Force officer found dead at office, police say suicide

Police ruled out any foul play and an inquest proceeding was initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC. (Representational) Police ruled out any foul play and an inquest proceeding was initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC. (Representational)

A 50-year-old Junior Warrant Officer with Indian Air Force, Ashok Kumar Maji, was found dead at his MI-26 tool crip office on Friday. Police said, it was a suicide and the official had hung himself in his office. A note was recovered from the deceased’s clothes, which said that Maji had been suffering from depression for a long time and no one was responsible for his death.

Police ruled out any foul play and an inquest proceeding was initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC. The incident took place around 11.30 am. Police was informed at about 12 pm. Sources said, a police party led by SI Sarita Ray rushed to the spot and Maji was taken to GMCH-32, where doctors declared him dead.

Ashok Kumar Maji, a native of Midanapur district in West Bengal, was posted in the 126 Helicopter Flight 12 Wing Unit. He was posted as Instrumental Fitter at Mi-26 located Air Force Station-31. He is survived by his wife, Ashima Maji, 45, and their two daughters- Saayani Maji, 18, and Saheli Maji, 12. His family resides in Sector 47.

A police officer said, “Air Force officers informed the police that Ashok Kumar Maji was suffering from depression (Recurrent Depressive Disorder) since the last two years and had been seeking treatment at Chandi Mandir Command Hospital. His last medical board was conducted in September 2019. He took his last monthly medicine on June 17.” Police said, no external injury marks were found on the deceased’s body. The body was kept in the mortuary of GMCH-32 for postmortem examination. A DDR was lodged at PS 31.

