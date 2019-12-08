Chandigarh: 5 men enter immigration agent’s house, take him, fiance hostage at gunpoint, flee with Rs 3.5 lakh cash

Anil Sood at his residence in sector 63 . (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Anil Sood at his residence in sector 63 . (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Five unidentified persons robbed an immigration agent and his fiance making them hostage at the gunpoint inside their rented accommodation in Sector 63 early Saturday. The robbers took away Rs 3.50 lakh and three cell phones. Anil Sood (28), alias Guru, and his fiance, Jaspreet Kaur, were rescued by a security guard, who heard their shouting through the window of the bathroom, in which they were locked. Police have registered a case of robbery and under Arms Act.

Anil Sood, working with Sunshine Immigration Consultancy in Sector 44, is from Kaithal district of Haryana.

The images of the five suspects were captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the locality. Police said the CCTV footage shows that one person remained inside the car and four others entered the house. Sources said Anil Sood had received the payment from his customers two days back. Police have sought the details of the customers from Anil.

Anil Sood said, “Around 12.45 am, someone rang my doorbell. I was in the drawing room and my fiance was sleeping in another room. As I opened the door, four men barged into the room. One of them was carrying a pistol. One of them kicked me and others started asking me about the money. As my fiance came in the drawing room, two others caught her and threatened with dire consequences. I pointed them the room, in which cash was kept. They locked us inside a bathroom and threatened to kill us if we shouted. Around 20 minutes after when we realized that they had gone, I opened a window of the bathroom and shouted for help. A security guard came in our help. Before escaping, robbers had bolted the main door from the outside.” The security guard Ashok Kumar informed the police control room and several police parties rushed to the spot.

The night duty officer, DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel, said,” The duo received bruises in the robbery. In the CCTV camera footage, four people were spotted entering his house. Three robbed cell phones were put on the surveillance. The robbers will be arrested shortly.” A case was registered at PS 49.

DSP Neha Yadav said, “Robbers must be aware about the presence of money at the house. Anil earlier told the police that he is one of the owners of Sunshine Immigration Consultancy but we found that his name is not among the owners. There are several complaints of monetary dispute against Sunshine Immigration Consultancy in Sector 44. We are also verifying these all the complaints. Sunshine Immigration Consultancy is being run by three people but Anil Sood is not one of them. He works as an agent with the immigration consultancy. We are in the touch of owners of Sunshine Immigration Consultancy.”

