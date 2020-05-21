Chandigarh: 498 new patients register at PGI

Prior to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, an average of 10,000 patients came to PGI for OPD consultation everyday. Prior to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, an average of 10,000 patients came to PGI for OPD consultation everyday.

After regular OPD activities resumed at PGIMER on Monday, almost 500 patients registered for tele-consultation in a day on Wednesday. The registrations recorded a significant spike on the third day of opening tele-consultation services, as compared to 334 people registered on Tuesday and 300 more on Monday.

Prior to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, an average of 10,000 patients came to PGI for OPD consultation everyday. Among these patients who hailed from Chandigarh and Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, at least 30 to 50 per cent of the patients were newly registered, while the rest visited the hospital for scheduled follow ups.

As compared to the 498 patients registered through tele-consultation now, at least 3,000 new patients were registered in a day in person at PGI under pre-lockdown circumstances.

“The number is a little low but it has just been two days. Any new initiative has a hiccup. Moreover, many patients are not aware of the service. Once it becomes a more familiar procedure, it will surely become a more widespread and effective form of consultation,” says PGI spokesperson.

Of the total 498 new cards made for the OPD on Tuesday, most were for the specialist consultation provided by the New OPD. As many as 334 people registered for consultation services offered in the New OPD.

