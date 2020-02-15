Chandigarh: 483 challaned, 445 rounded up on Valentine’s Day

The traffic police said that 415 motorists were challaned till 10 pm and the drive, especially for drunken driving, will continue till early Saturday morning. (Representational) The traffic police said that 415 motorists were challaned till 10 pm and the drive, especially for drunken driving, will continue till early Saturday morning. (Representational)

AS MANY as 483 motorists were challaned for various traffic offences, including one for drunken driving, on Valentine’s Day on Friday.

The traffic police said that 415 motorists were challaned till 10 pm and the drive, especially for drunken driving, will continue till early Saturday morning.

As many as 415 motorists were challaned for a total of 573 traffic violations, including 70 for wrong parking, 56 for dangerous driving, U-turn, 28 for driving without helmets, 56 for driving without documents. A total of 24 motor vehicles, all four-wheelers, were impounded for various traffic violations. As many as 415 vehicles out of 483 were challaned by traffic police and 68 were challaned by the general police.

Police said during the drive, 445 people were rounded up out of whom 313 were released after warning and the others released after verification. A total of 68 vehicles were challaned and 13 impounded.

DSP (traffic) Kewal Krishan said, “A total of 483 motorists were challaned till 10 pm. Special drunken driving nakas were laid around pubs, bars and late night clubs in Sector 26, Sector 7. During the daylong exercise, one person was caught for drunken driving. The challan drive continues.”

Forty internal nakas and 12 special nakas around pubs, bars in Sector 26 and Sector 7 till early morning have been laid down to restrain hooligans, brawl incidents and for the safety of women.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.