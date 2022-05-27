scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
48-year-old newspaper vendor hit by SUV, dragged for 45 metres; suspect flees spot

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: May 27, 2022 4:35:58 am
A 48-year-old newspaper hawker riding on his Activa scooter was killed after being hit by a speeding SUV at Sector 17/18 light point Thursday morning. The victim was identified as Balbir Singh Rana, a resident of village Kishangarh. The incident took place around 5 am.

Sources said the Rana was dragged for at least 45 metres by the four-wheeler after being hit. The Thar driver managed to escape from the spot leaving behind his vehicle on the spot. Police said the SUV is registered to a Sector 33 resident and assured that the accused will be arrested shortly.

Rana was rushed to GMSH-16 where doctors declared him dead. Sources said the spot inspection suggested that the scooterist, who was coming from the light point of Sector 17, was hit from the rear.

Rana, an artist working with the Sector 28 Ramleela committee, is survived by his wife and two children. He was a native of Uttarakhand and had been residing in Chandigarh for the last two decades.

“Vikram Rana was a humble person. He had been playing many characters in Ram Leela. We have lost one of our family members in this road accident. His relatives stay in Uttarakhand and are now coming to Chandigarh. The victim left behind his wife and two children – a boy and one girl. Police should arrest the driver as soon as possible”, Vikram Bisht, an office-bearer of the Tricity Ramleela Committee, said.

The body was kept in the mortuary of GMSH-16. A case was registered for death due to negligent driving at Sector 17 police station.

