Chandigarh 43rd Annual Sangeet Sammelan: The three-day festival to host eminent artistes

The 43rd Annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan, which is all set to begin on November 12, will witness a three-day festival hosting some of the most eminent artistes from across the country.

Organised by the Indian National Theatre in association with the Durga Das Foundation, the festival will be opened by a vocal performance by artiste Dhananjay Hegde. Hegde’s performance will be followed by Pandit Harvinder Sharma’s sitar recital. On November 13 Shashwati Mandal and Shashank Maktedar will showcase their vocal presentations.



On November 14, Ashwani Bhide Deshpande will present a vocal performance.

There will also be an online streaming of the festival. “The sammelan is being organised for all music lovers across the country and entry will be free and we have also facilitated live streaming on our website,” said Vinita Gupta, Honorary Secretary of the Indian National Theatre.