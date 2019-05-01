Chandigarh: 43 students attend workshop, think of ways to re-energise sectors

Advertising

Forty-three students of architecture from Chitkara University and Chandigarh College of Architecture took part in the workshop and idea competition on “Re-Organising the Building Block of Corbusian Legacy” on the CCA campus on Tuesday.

It is an initiative under the Chandigarh Smart City Project to incorporate new design ideas in two selected sectors — 22 and 35. The budding architects are being encouraged to re-energise these sectors with features such as greens, cycleways, pathways and other spaces.

The initial presentation by experts from NIUA and URBZ, who have worked in the field of architecture, anthropology and design research, shared their plan for redesigning parts of the city. The workshop for students will help young architects to focus on different segments and models to carve out new ideas. It included visit to the sectors, research work, taking inputs from local people, understanding urban interventions, working on child-friendly features, analysing basic problems, making an action plan and then designing a new model of the sectors.

“We cannot leave the city only for the architects to design in its best form. We follow a completely different pattern, where we speak directly to people to understand the difficulties they face on ground and then construct our designs. Our basic idea is to build as per the model — from sectors to neighbourhood. The job of an architect is not just to design a building or introduce a work of art, but also to make it successful and it is only possible when people understand its utility and use it in its best form,” said Rahul Shrivastav, URBZ, anthropologist.

“Chandigarh has always been very popular because of its unique architecture. There are many factors that make a city smart and one of the main pointers, which is usually missing in most cities is ‘children friendly urban development’. NIAU had carried out research to find out ways to build environment-friendly designs, especially focusing on children of different age groups. Following the rule of live, play, and learn, a framework can be crafted to design a place where children can grow, learn and explore. We have picked up best examples from around the world for reference so that the students are able to understand better. They will get a clear idea how they can think creatively,” said Ishkeen Kaur, NIAU representative.