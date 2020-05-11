Chandigarh: 4 more test positive for coronavirus

A total of 2,142 patients have been sampled in the city as of yet, out of which the test results of 21 are still awaited. (Representational) A total of 2,142 patients have been sampled in the city as of yet, out of which the test results of 21 are still awaited. (Representational)

Four more residents of Chandigarh, including three from Bapu Dham Colony tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. The total tally of Covid-19 patients in the city is now 174.

The colony, meanwhile, has now reported 110 patients. The three new residents include a five-year-old boy, an eleven-year-old boy, and a 45-year-old man.

A 38-year-old resident of Sector 40 also tested positive. The man, whose sample was tested by IMTECH, is a doctor who was working in the laboratory of the Civil Hospital in Ropar where he was sampling people suspected to have Covid-19.

On Saturday night, the test results of a deceased patients from Bapu Dham colony also came positive, recording the first Covid-19 related death from the hotspot.

The 62-year-old was a community contact of a previously diagnosed Covid-19 patient, and was admitted to the hospital as a suspected patient on Thursday with symptoms of a stomach infection and diarrhea. The man was also a heart patient and had had a cardiac arrest three years ago and had undergone angioplasty and angiography. This is the third coronavirus death in the city.

A total of 2,142 patients have been sampled in the city as of yet, out of which the test results of 21 are still awaited.

Day after admin gives ration, locals say will not last for over a week

Chandigarh: A day after the UT administration said that1,150 bags of ration were distributed Kachi colony in Dhanas, the residents said that the distributed ration will not last for over a week. The administration had claimed that the ration would suffice till May 31, but residents had a different story to tell.

UT Adviser Manoj Parida’s tweet also said that ration would last till May 31as each family has got 5 kg atta, 3 kg rice, a kg of salt, chana dal, urad dal, 100 gms haldi, chai patti, and a litre oil.

However, residents said that it is not enough. One of the residents, Ram Sanjeevan said, “If we calculate the atta that will be consumed by a family of five, at least 2 kg will be consumed in a day. On including rice in diet, 5kg will last for six days. How is it enough to last till May 31, as they declared.”

Trade union leader Kanwaljeet Singh said that ideally ration should be provided every week. “We had one case and even that person has recovered. Either they should test the whole colony or at least they should not make the residents starve. Last time, they gave ration on April 15 and then only yesterday. What has been distributed will not last till May 31,” he said.

Singh added, “The colony has already seen a suicide. No one is allowed inside. They should at least be sensitive.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.