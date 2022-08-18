Chandigarh: 4 juveniles apprehended for robbing auto driver

August 18, 2022 3:13:08 am
Four juveniles were apprehended for robbing an autorickshaw driver near Grain Market at Sector 26 here in the early hours of Wednesday.
The four were sent to Juvenile Home at Sector 25.
Police have recovered the robbed cell phone and a purse of the autorickshaw driver, Vinod Kumar, from the juveniles.
Vinod Kumar told police that the incident took place around 4 am when he took four passengers from ISBT-43 to Grain Market. When they reached near a petrol pump (Sector-26) here, one of the passengers asked him to stop, as he wanted to answer the call of nature. But when he stopped the vehicle, all the four got out of the three-wheeler. One of them went at some distance to relieve himself. In the meantime, two boys forcibly caught hold of his (Vinod Kumar) hands, while another started manhandling him. During the scuffle, the fourth accused returned and forcibly snatched his cell phone, purse containing Rs 650 and documents, and fled the spot.
Police said that one of these juveniles had been apprehended earlier also in a case of theft.
A police officer said, “The juveniles are very clever and sharp. One of them was lodged at Juvenile Home (Sector-25).
He was released on May 23 this year. After release, he formed a new gang comprising four members. They have been looting innocent people and their main target is often drivers visiting Grain Market or bus stands.”
A case was registered at Sector 26 police station.
