Chandigarh: 4 injured as unidentified men open fire at liquor vend in posh city market

Two days after the firing at liquor baron Arvind Singla’s brother’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 33, two unidentified men opened fire at a liquor vend and injured four of its employees at the posh Sector 9 market Tuesday night.

Police said one of the victims sustained bullet injuries, while the others were injured when a broken glass door fell on them.

The incident took place at around 7.55 pm. The injured were rushed to PGI and their condition was to be stable.

The liquor vend ‘Indian and Imported Liquor House’ is owned by Ram Avtar Batra. Batra was inside when firing took place.

SP (UT) Vinit Kumar said, “Eight to ten bullets were fired. Ram Avtar Batra was sitting inside the liquor vend. Apparently, assailants fired the bullets to scare the vend owner and employees. It was a pre-planned attack.

They took hardly 7-8 seconds to fire, and then fled from the spot. We are examining CCTV footage. The reason behind the firing is yet to be ascertained. We are working on various theories.”

Sources said the possibility of a organised gang being behind the attack cannot be ruled out. Police Inspector Chiranji Lal Moudgal, attached with traffic police, was present at the market in plain clothes when the incident took place.

Sources said the two men escaped in a Honda Amaze car after committing the crime. One of the injured, who received bullet wounds on his arm, was identified as Rajesh Kumar.

An eyewitness said, “I was standing at the mobile shop of my friend. Suddenly, I heard a loud noise and ran towards the spot. Two men were running towards the road and both were carrying pistols in their hands. Apparently, there was someone else in the driving seat of the Honda Amaze. Nobody managed to note down the registration number of the car.”

Different teams of Chandigarh police included those of crime branch, operations cell and the Sector 3 police station rushed on the spot. A case was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

In his complaint to police, Batra mentioned a monetary dispute with several persons. He also owns a petrol pump in Sector 35 by the name of VPL.

