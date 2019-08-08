Chandigarh: 4 booked for using woman’s ID proof to buy car, scooters, fridge, AC

Four persons were booked on Wednesday for procuring loans from various banks and purchasing vehicles and household items on finance using the documents of a Sector 45 resident. The accused were identified as Tarun Kumar of Kharar, Dushyant of Ropar, Sarabjit Singh, AS Kang and Purshotam of Mohali.

They procured the documents including blank cheques, photocopies of the identity cards of Anu Bala, who works with private company in Sector 34.

They bought Honda Activa scooters, one Bullet motorcycle, one Maruti Swift VDI, one fridge and one AC worth Rs 50 lakh after submitting these documents.

Anu Devi had submitted these documents for procuring an Activa scooter on finance at a showroom in Sector 43 in June, 2018. Police said that they collected her details from the showroom and started visiting her introducing themselves as insurance company employees.

A police officer said, “Her documents were collected by Tarun from her office in June, 2018. Tarun once disclosed to her that he had purchased a two-wheeler on her documents. He had promised her that he would submit the EMI against the two-wheeler in her bank account.”

In her complaint, Anu stated, “I came to know about the fraud when representatives of different finance companies and banks started inquiring about the EMIs.”