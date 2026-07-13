Chandigarh’s new 4-bin waste rule: Bin colours, waste categories, fine

A sanitary inspector during an awareness drive about the new waste segregation system in Chandigarh. (Photo by special arrangement)

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has mandated that every household in the city has to segregate waste into four bins, and plans to fine violators from July 20 following an awareness drive.

As per the new system announced on Monday, waste needs to be segregated at source into four categories—dry, wet, hazardous, and sanitary. This replaces the earlier practice of using two bins—one each for wet and dry waste.

The initiative aims to reduce the amount of mixed waste reaching the dumping ground and encourage recycling. Civic officials said the two-bin system was no longer sufficient as hazardous household waste and sanitary waste continued to get mixed with regular garbage, posing health and environmental risks.