Chandigarh: 38-year-old woman hurt in snatching bid

A 38-YEAR-OLD woman suffered severe injuries when three men on a scooter made an attempt to snatch her bag and dragged her on the road near Uppal Marbal Arc in Manimajra.

The victim was identified as Shalini Modi, a resident of Uppal Marbal Arc in Manimajra. The incident happened right outside the housing society, Uppal Marbal Arc, around 6 pm on Monday. The victim is a homemaker and her husband is a businessman.

The woman’s right shoulder was displaced, her teeth were broken and she suffered injuries all over her body. She is admitted to a private hospital in Panchkula. Doctors will conduct a surgery of her right shoulder on Wednesday.

Sources said when the incident happened, the victim was going to a dental clinic as she had a prior appointment with the doctor. Three scooter riders struck and the last pillion rider grabbed the bag, which was hanging from the woman’s right arm.

Sanjay Modi, the victim’s husband, said, “My wife was going to a dental clinic when snatchers struck. My wife did not let go of the bag. However, the duppatta of my wife got stuck in the pillion rider’s hand. As a result, my wife was dragged on the road. People, including some passersby and security guards of our housing society, rushed to the spot. Snatchers failed to take away the purse. I rushed my wife to a private hospital. Doctors advised surgery for the shoulder of my wife.”

Sources said one of the passersby claimed that it appeared that a scuffle broke out between the woman and a two-wheeler rider. Later, it turned out that it was a snatching attempt. Uppal Marbal Arc is a posh locality in Manimajra.

A police officer said, “Efforts are being made to identify the snatchers. We have also sought assistance from neighbouring Panchkula police in this connection.” A case was registered at the Manimajra police station.

Over 100 snatching incidents have been reported in Chandigarh this year.