Chandigarh: 38-year-old man commits suicide, wife says he feared loss of job

A 38-year-old worker in the housekeeping staff at a leading shopping mall in Phase-1, Industrial Area, committed suicide after hanging himself at his house in Ramdarbar on Thursday evening.

The victim was identified as Ajay Sarwan. His wife claimed her husband was disturbed and feared loss of job. The leading shopping mall has shut down its business activities allowing only essential facilities to be operated in view of coronavirus spread since March 16.

Police were informed about the suicide late at night. The body was kept in the mortuary of GMCH-32.

Victim’s wife Sonu Sarwan said, “For the last couple of days, the shopping mall has been partially closed. The managing staff of my husband told him to stay at home. He was disturbed and feared losing his job. He kept telling me if the mall is closed then how he would run his family. We are from Madhya Pradesh and settled in Chandigarh for a long time. I have two children from Ajay. I work in the housekeeping staff at a private clinic in Sector 21. Last morning, Ajay had dropped me at the clinic. He had gone to the mall in phase-1. In the evening when I returned, he told me to go to a local shrine in Sector 29. When I returned, I found his body hanging. He was alone at home. My 15-year-old son stays with my parents in MP. My daughter works at a parlour in Chandigarh. She was not at home. My husband was usually drunk but he was a joyful person.”

Gunjan Kumar, the executive with Service Master Clean, which employed Ajay Sarwan, said, “Since after the break of coronavirus, employees are working in rotation. Nobody was asked to leave the job and we are paying them full salaries. We have around 93 workers in morning and evening shifts. Yesterday was Ajay’s off. But he had come here. I do not know whom he met because I did not come at the mall yesterday. Today I came to know about the death of Ajay Sarwan.”

A police officer said, “We were informed about the suicide after the delay of around one and an half hour when the body was detected. We rushed to the spot. The body was shifted to GMCH-32 mortuary. We have not found any suicide note from the house and the victim’s clothes. We were told that he was illiterate.” Police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

