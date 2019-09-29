Chandigarh: 36-year-old killed, 2 hurt in firing at Burail

A 36-year-old man was killed and two others critically injured when three unidentified men opened fire on them at Burail in Sector 45 Saturday. The deceased, identified as Rajveer alias Sonu Shah, was running a cable business and was a Burail Sector 45 resident.

The injured persons — Joginder Phelwan, 59, of Burail, and Rommy, 37, of Patiala — are admitted in GMCH-32. Doctors said Rommy’s condition was critical.

The incident took place around 1 pm when three persons walked into Sonu’s office claiming that they are in the search of rented accommodation and opened fire. Four bullets hit Sonu, who died on the spot. Joginder received bullet injury on his back and bullet hit the right leg of Rommy. Around 14 bullets were fired. Police recovered 12 empty bullet shells. The assailants were caught on CCTV cameras installed in Sonu’s office and in the surrounding areas.

Around half an hour after the incident, a Facebook post surfaced from a profile purportedly of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, taking responsibility for the murder. The post said that Bishnoi’s two associates — Kala Rana and Raju Basodi — had murdered Sonu.

Bishnoi is lodged at Bharatpur jail in Rajasthan. On September 18, one Divye Malik, owner of a bar-cum-restaurant, 26 Boulevard, accused Bishnoi of sending him an extortion call.

Police registered a case of murder, attempt to murder and under Arms Act against three unidentified persons at Sector 34 police station. The FIR was registered on the statement of Sonu’s brother, Parveen Kumar. The brazen shooting triggered panic in the locality. Police suspect that assailants were well-informed about the Sonu’s movements because they executed crime barely five minutes after he left his house. His office is situated at a walking distance from his house at Valmiki Mohalla in Burail.

Surinder Kumar, a friend of the victims, said, “I was parking my car opposite Sonu’s office when I heard the gunshots. Three unmasked men were running away from the office. I rushed inside and found them lying in a pool of blood.” Jeet Ram, father of Sonu Shah, said, “I came to know that someone Lawrence Bishnoi group took the responsibility of my son’s murder. till now, we have no doubt on anyone.” Sources said Shah was also providing bouncers for private programs.

SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale, crime branch incharge Inspector Sher Singh, DSP Ram Gopal and others rushed on the spot.

The SSP said, “In his statement, Parveen Kumar said that his brother had told him a few days back that he had heated arguments with Sampat Nehra, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. Lawrence Bishnoi gang can be behind this murder.” Sampat Nehra is also lodged at a Haryana jail.

‘Murder linked with extortion call’

Police sources said, “Preliminary probe suggests that the murder was linked with the extortion call to Divye Malik. We came to know that Sonu had provided bouncers for Malik for protection after the extortion call. The role of Sonu’s cousin Monty Shah is also under the scanner. Monty is considered to be close to Lawrence Bishnoi.” Police have provided security cover to Divye Malik.

Sonu had a criminal past but was later acquitted from all the cases including attempt to murder. He was married. Recently, he was also sharing dais with local political leaders.

Killing puts focus on gang rivalry, extortion business

Written by Saurabh Prashar

The involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi-Sampat Nehra gang in the killing of a recognised criminal, Rajveer alias Sonu Shah, has put Chandigarh in spotlight.

The gang has been named in at least three FIRs registered in Chandigarh, in cases of extortion from businessmen over a period of last two-and-a-half-years. The extortion cases involved the owner of a leading medico house, a hotelier and an owner of a bar-and-restaurant.

Meanwhile, several hoteliers at Burail village in Sector 45, a hub of small hotels, had lodged FIRs on receiving extortion calls from local criminals and had sought protection from the Chandigarh police.

A police officer, who probed the Sonu Shah murder case, said, “After being acquitted in all the cases, Sonu Shah had started providing muscle men and bouncers for private events. Although, allegations of seeking extortion and protection money were also leveled on him, no FIR was lodged. Even hoteliers at Burail village in Sector 45, approached Sonu Shah to seek protection from local criminals, who were extorting money from them. Monty Shah, a cousin of victim Sonu, was one of the extorters, who was considered to be Sonu’s rival. Sonu had also developed hostile relations with others, who were in the business of providing bouncers and muscle men in night clubs.”

“The victim’s brother said that Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra were behind the murder. A Facebook post on the profile of Bishnoi is under scrutiny. Initial investigation suggests, Sonu’s killing is linked with a gang war. In the Facebook post, Bishnoi claimed Sonu Shah was assisting his rivals and unnecessarily creating hurdles in their work,” said another officer.

In May 2017, Sonu was probed over his involvement in the murder of Amit Sharma alias Mit, a contractor who facilitated bouncers in the Tricity. Amit Sharma of Manimajra was shot dead near Saketri Mahadev Shiv Mandir in Panchkula. However, later, four other men were arrested in the murder case.

Sonu’s name had also came under the police’s scanner in a case relating to cross-firing between two groups near Dusshera Ground at Phase 8 in Mohali. Over three dozen bullets were exchanged between the members of the two groups. Later, the Mohali police had given a clean chit to Sonu Shah.

Second incident in September

The killing, involving gangsters and gang rivalry, was second such incident in September 2019. On September 4, a Jind man, Tejinder Singh Maali, was gunned down in broad daylight in Sector 17. Later, three men, including Jind-based gangster, Vikas Boxer, and two others, Gurmeet and Amit Grover were arrested. Three persons had fired five bullets on Tejinder Singh, leaving him dead on the spot, and injuring his friend, Sandeep.