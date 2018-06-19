Chandigarh: 36 more taken to dispensary with diarrhoea-like symptoms

At Mauli Jagran on Monday. A number of residents of this area have fallen ill after consuming contaminated water. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) At Mauli Jagran on Monday. A number of residents of this area have fallen ill after consuming contaminated water. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

Written by Khyaati Sharma and Simran

ANOTHER 36 people from Mauli Jagran were rushed to a local dispensary with diarrhoea-like symptoms on Monday. Doctors said they were diagnosed and given medicines. The MC authorities, meanwhile, have begun repairing pipelines in the area.

According to the MC, the residents were also to be blamed. The sewage tank and the water tank are closely built in the residences which increases the risk of water getting mixed.

Local people alleged that there was a flow of dirty water in the drinking pipelines and hence people were falling sick.

According to information, the major source of the problem were two houses, numbering 1670 and 1656. The problem started and finally spread to the whole colony.

There was a mixture of sewage and drinking water due to which the residents fell sick. According to the people, they were getting polluted water with small stones in it too for the past few days. Parmila Devi, a resident of Mauli Jagran, said she had to be taken to the Sector 6 hospital and given injections and glucose as she had been suffering from dehydration for the last two days.

Akash Saxena, a local, said, “The water we were getting was really polluted. Whenever we turn on the motor, yellow water comes in. My mother is in hospital for the past one week.”

A residential building in the area where around 15 tenants live witnessed the same problem due to which every person in the building fell sick. “We all became sick almost at the same time and had to go to hospital,” said Harinder Kumar.

Dr Usha, a doctor at the local dispensary, said, “Our helpers are going from home to home providing aids to people like ORS and other medications. 36 patients, all residents of Charan Singh Colony, were reported to be suffering from diarrhoea at the local dispensary from morning till afternoon on Monday.”

Senior Medical Officer Arun K Bansal said all the patients were undergoing steady recovery and since it is summer, problems like diarrhoea were quite common around this time of the year.

