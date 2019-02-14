Chandigarh: 35-year-old civil engineer sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for rape

The Additional District and Sessions Court has sentenced a 35-year-old civil engineer to 10 years’ imprisonment for raping his 30-year-old wife in 2017. The convict, a resident of Lalru, has been sentenced to imprisonment under section 376 (2) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, by the Court of Poonam R Joshi. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 2.10 lakh on the convict, out of which, Rs 2 lakh will be given to the victim, and Rs 10,000 will be paid to the state by the convict.

Advocate Arun Dogra and Advocate Sandeep Puri, counsels for victim, argued that the victim met the accused in 2012, when she was working as a supervisor in a private firm. The accused worked as civil engineer at the same firm. The accused befriended the victim, and in 2014, he proposed her for marriage. The accused met the victim’s family and the victim’s mother even denied the marriage proposal. However, by making false promises, the accused married the victim at Mansa Devi Temple and the marriage was even registered at Chandigarh in 2015.

After five months of marriage, the accused went to his native village in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that his father was unwell. Meanwhile, the victim received a call from another woman who claimed herself to be the legal wife of accused.

When the victim confronted the accused, he disclosed about his first marriage and stressed that he had no relation with her. After repeated phone calls from the woman to the victim and her mother, it was learned that the woman had two children with accused and they were not yet divorced. The woman also lodged a complaint against the victim at Lalru Police Station.

The complaint was dismissed as the victim presented her legal marriage certificates at the police station. The victim, thus, approached the police and apart from the fraud committed by accused, she alleged rape in her complaint. An FIR in the matter was registered in 2017 after confirmation of allegations in medical examination.

During the trial, the defense counsel argued that both knew each other and the marriage was solemnised after mutual consent. However, after going by the evidence and facts of the case, the court sentenced the accused to 10-year jail.