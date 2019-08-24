Chandigarh: 35-year-old arrested for stalking woman doctor, let off on bail

A 35-year-old man was arrested for stalking a woman doctor from Sector 37 to Sector 44 on Friday.

The crime happened on Thursday night. The woman doctor working at a private hospital lodged a police complaint at the Sector 36 police station. The accused was identified as Deep Pannu, a resident of Sector 43. His sedan, which was used for stalking the woman, was seized. He was later released on regular bail. He is unemployed and belongs to an agriculturist family settled in Punjab. He has a rented accommodation in Sector 43.

The woman recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC and supported the allegations made in her complaint to the police. Sources said the victim was on her two-wheeler when the accused started chasing her despite her strong objections.

Sources said when the victim was wrongfully restrained in Sector 44 and the victim tried to hold her hand, she raised the alarm.

A police officer said, “Deep Pannu became an acquaintance of the victim recently. Later, the woman decided to keep away from him. But the accused kept chasing her. Earlier too, the victim had warned him not to follow her but all in vain. The woman straightaway came to the police station and lodged a complaint. Accused was arrested from his house and his four-wheeler was seized.” A case was registered at the Sector 36 police station.