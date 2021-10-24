Chandigarh: 33% rise in fines collected for traffic offences in ‘20, despite slump in challans issued

The Chandigarh Traffic police collected 33.70 per cent more traffic fines in 2020 compared to 2019- despite issuing 34.66 per cent less challans during the same year.

Traffic police officers said that the increase in the total fine is the result of the Amended Motor Vehicle Act, 2019, which has increased the fine amount of various traffic offences in September, 2019. The figures emerge despite a restriction in vehicular movements following the strict lockdown in 2020.

Traffic police statistics show that a total 2,69,854 traffic challans were issued and a total fine of Rs 5,81,51,850 was collected in 2019. However, only 1,76,619 traffic challans were issued recovering a fine of Rs 8,77,04,130 in

2020.

Sources said, “The differences came when the figures of 2020 and 2019 were compared. Before the Amendment, the minimal fine fee was Rs 300, now it is Rs 1,000.”

The comparative figures show that for drunken driving, merely 317 people were fined in 2020, while 4,596 people were challaned for the same in 2019. Reason behind less drunken driving challans was the closure of liquor shops, etc., during the lockdown. The curfew was in place from March 23 till May 3, 2020.

Before the Amended MV Act, challans for highest reported traffic violations including riding without helmet and driving without seat-belt driving was Rs 300. It was increased up to Rs 1,000 after the Amended MV Act, 2019. Drunken driving fine was Rs 2,000 and which now stands at Rs 10,000.