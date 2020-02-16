Chandigarh: 31-year-old Ghaziabad man held for kidnapping 4-year-old boy

Victim Himanshu handed returned to his mother. (Express photo) Victim Himanshu handed returned to his mother. (Express photo)

A 31-YEAR-OLD Ghaziabad resident was arrested on Saturday for kidnapping a four-year-old boy from Mauli Jagran. The accused, Azad Kumar alias Lalla of Kirti Vihar in Ghaziabad, had allegedly kidnapped Himanshu, who was recovered from him.

Azad was arrested by a joint team of Chandigarh and Ghaziabad police. The police said, Azad was known to the victim’s mother and had kidnapped the four-year-old to blackmail her to come to his place at Ghaziabad.

The third and the youngest child of his parents, Himanshu was kidnapped from near Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran on Thursday.

His mother, Roshni Devi, lodged a complaint in the matter at the Mauli Jagran police station on Thursday night.

Sources said that the incident took place at a park near the victim’s house, where the three siblings had gone to play. While Himanshu’s elder brother and sister returned to home in the evening, Himanshu went missing.

Initially, the victim’s mother tried to search for the four-year-old on her own, and later approached the police.

“We asked the family members about any suspect, who could be involved in the kidnapping. The victim’s mother was reluctant, but later disclosed that she had a dispute with her husband and a Ghaziabad-based man was in touch with her. She lives separately from her husband Naresh and she has been residing at her maternal house with her three children,” said a police officer.

After Roshni Devi disclosed the name and phone number of accused Azad, the police put his phone number on surveillance and a team was constituted under the supervision of SHO Mauli Jagran police station Inspector Narinder Patial.

A police officer said, “The tower location of Azad’s cell phone was found near Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran for Thursday. An anonymous call was made to him, on which he confirmed that he was in Ghaziabad, following which a police team went to the Loni Border area in Ghaziabad. Azad was arrested from his house and Himanshu was recovered from his possession. Local cops from Loni police station aided the UT police in arresting the accused.”

Sources said, Roshni Devi had married Mukesh Kumar from UP’s Farrukhabad in 2008. The couple had three children, however, they eventually developed differences.

Accused Azad Kumar also hails from Farrukhabad and met Roshni Devi a few years ago. In September 2019, Roshni Devi went to Azad’s house in Ghaziabad, but returned to her maternal house in December 2019.

