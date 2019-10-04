Chandigarh: 300 bouncers to guard country’s tallest Ravana effigy on Dussehra day

As many as 300 bouncers will guard the country’s tallest Ravana effigy in Chandigarh. It took the makers 12 hours to make the 221-ft high effigy stand at the venue. This time, this 7,000 kg, the water-proof structure has been displayed at Dhanas.

Advertising

The Ravana effigy was erected using cranes. Work on the same began at 7 pm on Wednesday. After a night-long effort, the effigy was finally up for display at 7 am on Thursday. As of now, 30 workers who made the effigy will be on day and night duty to keep an eye on it.

Tejinder Chauhan, the maker of the effigy, said, “On the day of Dussehra, 300 bouncers will guard it. We have kept a space of 250 ft vacant on each side.”

The frame of the effigy weighs 5,000 kg, a shoe itself weighs 100 kg and is 40 ft in height while the crown is 50 ft and weighing 350 kg. The fibreglass face weighs 300 kg and is 20 ft high.

Advertising

This time, the effigy cost Rs 30 lakh. Around 3,000 metres of cloth and 1,000 kg bamboo have been used to build it.

Chauhan, who has been setting a new record for the past many years, had initially refused to make this year’s effigy saying he was out of funds and had sold his 12.5 acres land to make the tallest Ravan effigy every year.

It was only after the Shiv Parvati Seva Dal came forward and offered the funds that Chauhan agreed to set it up.

The last effigy he made was for Panchkula last year which was 210 ft high.

Work had started in April this year. Different parts of the Ravana effigy are now playing the role of temporary home to workers who either sleep inside when it gets cold at night.

The face alone will cost over Rs 4 lakh.

The makers expect a crowd of over 3 lakh this time. The effigy will be lit using a remote.